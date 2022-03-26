Messi uncertain on future: 'After the World Cup I'm going to rethink many things'

Lionel Messi admits he is unsure about his future and will have a lot to consider after the World Cup.

The Argentina star guided his nation to his first major international trophy last year by winning the Copa America title.

This season has been a difficult one for him, having struggled to get up and running since joining Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona.

What has been said?

The 34-year-old could decide to bring an end to his international career this year, but will wait until after the World Cup in Qatar before making the choice.

Asked what his future holds after his side's 3-0 win against Venezuela, Messi told reporters: "I really don't know. I think about what's coming, which is very close, [the qualifying match against] Ecuador, the preparation matches in June and September.

"After the World Cup I'm going to have to rethink a lot of things, whether it goes well or badly.

"There is a wonderful group here. People love me a lot and every day they show me more. I am very grateful. It does me good every time I come to Argentina. After the Copa America win, much more.

"Everything flows naturally and it is easier on the field. Winning helps make everything nicer and easier.

"[The game against Venezuela] was the last game here [in Argentina] before going to the World Cup. I think it's farewell in a very good way."

How has Messi performed?

Messi chipped in with his side's third goal as they beat Venezuela in the World Cup qualifying match. They sit second in the group, four points behind Brazil.

The goal was Messi's 81st in 158 appearances for his national team.

While the ex-Barcelona star continues to thrive with the national team, he has had an underwhelming start to life in France.

Messi has scored twice and registered 10 assists in Ligue 1 and struck five times in the Champions League, but was unable to prevent his side going out at the last-16 stage.

