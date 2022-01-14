Messi to miss PSG's game vs Brest as recovery from Covid-19 took longer than expected

Lionel Messi is making positive progress in his recovery from Covid-19, but that process has taken longer than expected and he will be missing for Paris Saint-Germain once again when they play host to Brest on Saturday.

The Argentine has returned to training in the French capital, as he builds his way back up towards full fitness, but he has not taken in competitive game time since December 22.

Messi is confident that he will soon rediscover a spark, in what has been a slow start to life at Parc des Princes, but he will not be rushed into action after overcoming a bout of coronavirus.

What has been said?

PSG said in a statement on the club's official website: "Lionel Messi, whose development is good, continues his work with the medical and performance staff and will gradually return to the group next week."

What has Messi said?

In a message posted on Instagram, Messi has said of his efforts to rejoin the fold at PSG: "Good afternoon! As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received and tell you that it took me longer than I thought to be well but I'm almost recovered and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the field.

"I've been training these days to get 100%, very nice challenges are coming this year and hopefully very soon we can see each other again. Thanks!!!"

How did Messi contract Covid?

It's believed that the illness was picked up when he returned to Argentina over the festive period, with a local DJ among those blamed. The DJ has denied responsibility.

Messi's return to France was delayed and he has been fighting a prolonged battle to push through his infection ever since.

It appears he's finally primed to make his PSG return in the near future.

Messi's record at PSG

The forward has scored once and assisted four times in Ligue 1 this year while adding another five goals in the Champions League.

Through 20 matches, PSG lead Ligue 1 by 11 points after finishing second to Lille last year.

