Messi carrying a knock?! Argentina talisman seen holding hamstring in opening stages of Croatia World Cup semi-final clash

Argentina suffered a scare in the early stages of Argentina's World Cup semi-final clash as Lionel Messi appeared to pick up a knock.

Messi seen holding hamstring early on

Attacker able to continue

Went on to score penalty

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star was spotted holding his hamstring early on in the clash against Croatia. The talisman was able to continue in the first half and went on to open the scoring with a penalty but his team will be worried about his condition as the match goes on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi is now the World Cup's joint-highest scorer on five goals alongside France's Kylian Mbappe. The attacker is determined to go all the way to win the competition this year in what will be his final campaign with the national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? The South American side battle Croatia for a place in the final and will be hoping that Messi is fit to feature in the competition decider should they make it.