Merson advises Liverpool on who should replace Afcon-bound Salah and Mane

Former Arsenal attacker Paul Merson believes Liverpool should consider signing Wolves striker Raul Jimenez as a cover for stars Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who will be representing their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Salah and Mane have been effective for the Reds this season but will be turning out for Egypt and Senegal respectively in the biennial competition to be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6.

The ex-Three Lion believes Jimenez has what it takes to serve the Merseyside team for the long term.

"Liverpool need to sign a centre-forward like Raul Jimenez in January - and not just as cover for the [Afcon] either," Merson said as quoted by Express.

"They need someone to come in while Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are away, yes. But I think they need someone for the future too. They need a player who can put pressure on the front three and help them win league titles consistently for the next few years.

"It's no good coming second for the next five years. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino are very good players but I still think they need a proper centre-forward and if they brought in Jimenez he would play."

Salah will be aiming at captaining the Pharaohs past Group D opponents Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

Their first match will be against the Super Eagles at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua on January 11 before playing Guinea Bissau four days later and eventually finishing group matches with a meeting with Sudan on January 19.

Article continues below

Mane is expected to lead Senegal's attack on 10th January in Group B's assignment against Zimbabwe at Kouekong Stadium in Bafoussam. They will follow it up with the match against Guinea before finishing with Malawi.

Both Egypt and Senegal are favourites for the title owing to the quality within their squads.