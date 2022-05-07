Mendy's shaky Chelsea form continues as Wolverhampton Wanderers bounce back

Edouard Mendy conceded two second-half goals as Chelsea played a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Still fresh from their 1-0 defeat to Everton last time out, the Blues welcomed the Wolves to Stamford Bridge seeking redemption. However, that was not the case as Tony Roberts’ men bounced back from a two-goal deficit to pick up a point in West London.

In the keenly-contested affair, Chelsea looked destined to win all three points thanks to Romelu Lukaku’s brace, but the visitors had other ideas as Francisco Trincao and Conor Coady beat Mendy to ensure that the game finished all square.

That game was another miserable outing for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner who has now leaked eight goals in his last five league outings.

Also, 13 of the last 15 goals Chelsea have conceded in the Premier League have come in the second half and Mendy was the man in goal on those occasions.

The African was lured from Ligue 1 outfit Rennes in a £22m ($31m) deal as the six-time English top-flight kings sought to find greater stability between the sticks as costly errors had crept into Kepa Arrizabalaga’s game.

His inspiring performances propelled the Blues to win the Champions League, and the Fifa Club World Cup titles while the African goalie walked home with the Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper for 2021 award ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Manuel Neuer.

Notwithstanding, Mendy’s form looks to be heading for a decline. He boasts of just 13 clean sheets from 31 league appearances in the 2021-22 campaign.

While he was in action from start to finish against Wolves, Morocco international Hakim Ziyech was an unused substitute alongside former England youth international of Sierra Leonean background Trevoh Chalobah.

Elsewhere, Senegal prospect Malang Sarr was introduced for Cesar Azpilicueta with three minutes left on the clock.

Mendy would be hoping to return to his best when the reigning Champions League winners travel to Leeds United on May 11 at Elland Road.

For Wolves, they stay eighth and are only two points off West Ham United in seventh now and a Europa Conference League place. They host Manchester City in their next outing.