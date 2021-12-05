'Mendy has lost a bit of confidence' - Chelsea's Tuchel unhappy after West Ham loss

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has conceded his first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy seems to have lost some confidence after his two errors on Saturday led to two goals in a 3-2 loss away to West Ham United.

With the Blues leading by a solitary goal scored by Thiago Silva, the Senegal international gave away a penalty that Manuel Lanzini converted. However, Maso Mount restored the lead for the visitors just before the half-time break.

A strike by Jarrod Bowen made it 2-2 and when it looked like the spoils will be shared in the London Derby, Arthur Masuaku caught the goalkeeper out of position to win it for the Hammers.

"[Mendy] is going through a rough period, I don't know why exactly but he seems to have lost a bit of confidence," Tuchel said as quoted by the club's official portal.

"His decision making was not on the highest level [on Saturday] but with the first goal we also put him in a really awkward situation. He could have saved the situation, he did not, and we are far away from blaming anybody but we need to admit that we do too many crucial mistakes at the moment that cost us a potential win against Man United and cost us [on Saturday] a potential win."

The tactician was also unimpressed with the way his team conceded the goals and he believes his charges have to rectify the undoing as soon as possible.

"The performance is enough to even win the game but what we clearly see is that we give easy goals away and this is very unusual. We make big mistakes and we have done this now for three matches, against Man United, Watford and again [on Saturday]," Tuchel continued.

"If you do this at this kind of level you cannot expect to have results. If you want clean sheets, if you want to dominate games, if you want to protect yourself against counter-attacks, it's impossible to do these kinds of mistakes.

"We did that now three times in a row and it is simply too much. We cannot give any excuses that we are tired. It's absolutely normal to be tired if you play Premier League through winter. It is a question of absolute focus. It's a question of detail. It's a question of precision and it's a question of risk management - where you take the risk and where you absolutely don't take the risk.

"If you invite a team like West Ham United into the last 20 metres by giving big ball losses then you are in trouble. This is a no-brainer."

After Saturday's loss, the Blues are third on the table behind Manchester City and Liverpool.