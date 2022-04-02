Mendy: Fans troll 'overrated' Chelsea goalkeeper after Brentford mishap

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has been tagged as ‘overrated’ following his insipid performance against Brentford.

The Senegal international was beaten on four occasions as the Blues were overpowered 4-1 at home in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Thomas Tuchel’s men took a 48th-minute lead through Antonio Rudiger, albeit, the Bees clawed their way back courtesy of Vitaly Janelt’s brace and goals from Christian Eriksen and Yoane Wissa.

Not impressed with the performance of the former Rennes goalie, football fans went on social media to talk down his quality.

Edouard Mendy is not that good a goalkeeper. — M. Mpofana ⛔ (@MthokodaMpofana) April 2, 2022

Mendy eating good today — Oden-Ndukwe Kelechi (@Oden_Kcee) April 2, 2022

Mendy is so overrated — Adam (@adzmufc03) April 2, 2022

Mendy? 🚶🚶🚶🚶. Overrated — Oolajuwon (@Oolajuwon1) April 2, 2022

Wallacott is clear, Mendy is overrated 😌😂 — Rx Irvine (@irvinespence2) April 2, 2022

Mendy is overrated #Chelsea back to default . — Mwatha 🇰🇪🇨🇳 (@NiMwatha) April 2, 2022

Mendy is the most overrated keeper in the world — Brisco💣 (@_ReneOG) April 2, 2022

Even after his performance against Thomas Frank's men, there are fans who have stated he is not a bad goalkeeper just because of one match.



Mendy - Good enough. Poor today but he is a great keeper on his day.



Kepa - love the guy but what a waste of money. Most expensive GK itw and he’s a backup — 𝓡𝓮𝓰𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓪 𝟝 (@Jorgxnh0) April 2, 2022

I no be Chelsea fan,but I disagree with this,mendy na good keeper — Samuel (@Samuel91011) April 2, 2022

Mendy is 10 man. Forget today , that guy is good at what he does — NGOZICHUKWUKA ONYE DOT ⚪ 20-10-20 (@yourCrushCarl) April 2, 2022

Mendy not having a good game today. #chelseabrentford — Lanre Ayinla (@lanrry001) April 2, 2022

Mendy has been poor today.. he's saving 2 of those goals on a good day — HAUWA🧕🏻 (@hauwachukwu) April 2, 2022

Y'all still can't deny the fact that Mendy is super good.. Today wasn't his day doesn't mean his a bad keeper.... Remember That!!!💙💙💙💙 — TreasureBase𓃵 🔱💜🌹 (@Base_teiyjah) April 2, 2022

With this result, Chelsea's winning run comes to an end, and the gap between them and the teams below them could close this weekend depending on other results.

Their attention turns to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Is Mendy really an overrrated goalkeeper?