Mendy back as Chelsea return to winning ways in Premier League

Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy regained his Chelsea starting place as Antonio Rudiger won two penalties to help the London-based club to a 3-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.





It was a late Jorginho penalty which sealed three points for The Blues as an earlier spot-kick by the Italian and a Mason Mount effort for the winners, as well as Joe Gelhardt and Raphinha strikes for the opposition set things up for a possible draw in the matchday 16 fixture at Stamford Bridge.





The positive result marks Chelsea's return to winning ways in the league after a 3-2 loss to West Ham United, and also sees The Blues consolidate their hold on third spot, just a point below Liverpool and two adrift of leaders Manchester City.





Leeds, who have won just two of their last 33 away matches in London in all competitions, occupy the 15th position.





Mendy returned to action for Thomas Tuchel's side after being dropped to the bench for the midweek Champions League clash with Russian fold Zenit St. Petersburg, having made a costly mistake in the loss to West Ham.





In the 28th minute, the Senegalese picked the ball from his net as visiting Leeds scored through a Raphina penalty.





It was not surprising to see Marcelo Bielsa's fold take their chance from the spot as they have scored each of their last 16 penalties in the Premier League, a run stretching back to October 2002.





Three minutes to half-time, Marcos Alonso set up Mount to net the equaliser, meaning the England star has directly been involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (6 goals, 4 assists).





After the break, precisely in the 58th minute, Chelsea went 2-1 up courtesy of a Jorginho penalty which was won by Rudiger.





Substitute Gelhardt, however, found the back of the net with his first touch of the game to level the score for Leeds, becoming the first teenager to score a Premier League goal for the club since James Milner against Everton in April 2004.





In injury-time, Rudiger won one more penalty for Jorginho to convert for the match winner. The Germany defender became just the second Chelsea player to win two penalties in a single Premier League game after Yuri Zhirkov against Aston Villa in March 2010.





Mendy was the only African in action for The Blues on the day as Morocco winger Hakim Ziyech followed the entire game from the bench.