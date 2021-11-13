Memphis passes Van Persie and Van Nistelrooy as Netherlands' all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifying

Memphis Depay has overtaken Robin van Persie and Ruud van Nistelrooy as the all-time top scoring Netherlands player in World Cup qualifying.

The Barcelona attacker struck twice in Saturday 2-2 draw at Montenegro, netting a penalty in the first half and following up with a flick past Matija Sarkic less than 10 minutes into the restart.

Depay started the match behind former Manchester United strikers Van Persie and Van Nistelrooy in the country's top scorer list in qualifiers.

Depay's record

Depay has now moved ahead of the pair with his 13th and 14th goals in qualifying.

Van Persie and Van Nistelrooy both scored 13 in qualifying campaigns throughout their international careers.

Arjen Robben and Dennis Bergkamp complete the top five, with both on 12 goals.

Where is Depay in Netherlands' all-time top scorer list?

Depay now has 37 goals for his country in 73 caps, putting him joint-fourth in Oranje's list of top scorers of all time.

Article continues below

He is level with Robben and Bergkamp and three behind Patrick Kluivert.

Van Persie is top of the list, with 50 goals in 102 games.

Further reading