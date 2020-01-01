Is the 'versatile' Memo an understated yet shrewd addition at Chennaiyin FC?

The experienced Brazilian might just offer a little flexibility that Csaba Laszlo might be looking for in his overseas contingent...

As the start of the 2020-21 season of the (ISL) draws ever close amidst the pandemic, the teams have been busy sorting out their squads and making the final preparations before they enter the bio-bubble in Goa.

Several teams have already announced high-profile overseas players, with many of them making the trip to from the A-League. Amidst the clamour for established A-League players, clubs have also been making understated additions to their squads.

One such signing was that of Memo Moura, executed by last Sunday.

On the face of it, Memo's signing might not have generated as much interest as a high-profile name, like what the Marina Machans faithful would have experienced when Rafael Crivellaro extended his stay at the club.

However, the 32-year-old Brazilian is one of those players who provide the manager with so many options and possibilities and make themselves a valuable part of the squad.

He can operate in midfield and in defence with equal comfort and that versatility is one of his strong suits. He is adept at operating as an anchor in midfield, breaking up play and circulating possession. In addition to that, he has been operating as a centre-back in the recent editions of the ISL as well.

Chennaiyin had a player of his mould in Afghan international Masih Saighani last season but he hardly did himself justice when given the chance to play, as it was his first season in the ISL. With Memo Moura, the Chennaiyin thinktank seem to have got themselves an upgrade, especially since he brings a ton of ISL experience with him.

Having been a part of the ISL for four seasons now, it is safe to say that Memo knows the league and its challenges well enough. Even if not in a starting role, Memo can be counted upon to deliver when asked to.

Another important factor he brings to the table is his quiet consistency and fitness. We say 'quiet' because his role always is an understated one and does not grab headlines. In terms of fitness, just take a look at his numbers for in 2016 and for since.

In his first season with Delhi, he made 10 appearances in what was then an eight-team league. Since then, for three seasons in a row, he has played every ISL match for Jamshedpur FC which says a lot about the Brazilian's fitness and commitment to the cause. Staggeringly, only one of those 54 appearances came off the bench!

Clearly, Memo's dependability and versatility are two major factors behind Chennaiyin's decision to offer him a chance to feature for the fifth season in the ISL. It remains to be seen what kind of role he is entrusted with for the upcoming season.

But on the face of it, Memo will be a quite a useful player to have for coach Csaba Lazlo.