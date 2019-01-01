Durakovic happy with recovery shown by Perak

Perak opened their Malaysia Cup campaign in style, hammering Premier League champions Sabah 3-0 at home on Sunday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

showed no signs of the blues from their recent final defeat, opening their Group C campaign in style with a 3-0 defeat of Sabah.

Although the hosts were made to wait until the 45th minute to open the scoring at the Perak Stadium through Brendan's Gan strike, the Bos Gaurus made sure it was one-way traffic through Careca's 51st minute goal, and Leandro dos Santos's strike in injury time.

Perak boss Mehmet Durakovic was delighted with his charges' performance.

"After the disappointment of the FA Cup final, tonight the players showed what we're about. We controlled the game from start to finish and thoroughly deserved to win the game against a good Sabah side.

"We had played well in the final, but it wasn't easy playing against with 10 men. We didn't score, but tonight we did. Tonight is a very good performance by all of my players.

"We created so many chances and maybe we could have scored more, but at the end of the day I wanted to win the three points and that's what we got. [Scoring] three goals is a bonus," remarked the Australian.

Follow Goal Malaysia's Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!