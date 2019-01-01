Meddie Kagere: Simba SC striker promises more hat-tricks in the new season

The deadly striker promises another prolific season after his hat-trick against Power Dynamos of Zambia in a friendly

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere has promised Simba SC fans to brace themselves for a season full of goals after he helped the side beat Power Dynamos in a friendly.

Kagere, who emerged as the Mainland 's top goalscorer last season, has already been branded as a man to watch come next season. He announced his intentions in style after grabbing a hat-trick against the Zambian side in the 3-1 win during the celebrations to mark Simba Day.

Speaking after the match played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Kagere said the friendly was part of their pre-season drill, insisting it was a good test for them and motivation to the team ahead of the new league season and continental mission.

“As you know, we are still preparing for the busy season ahead of us and the more we play friendly games like these, the better we become as a team,” Kagere is quoted by Daily News of .

“I want to assure Simba SC fans the level of coordination between the new signings and old players is improving and I promise them more hat-tricks and goals for the new season, they should come and support us.”

Kagere, who signed for Simba from Kenyan champions , also promised Simba fans the team will do well in the Caf .

Article continues below

“We want to do well in all fronts, retain the league title and go far in the Caf Champions League. We now have a squad which can make us proud and I know we are prepared not to let the fans down,” Kagere continued.

Simba will face UD Songo from Mozambique in the preliminary round of the Caf Champions League.

The first leg match will be played in Maputo on Saturday with the return leg set for Dar es Salaam after two weeks.