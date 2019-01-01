Meddie Kagere extends his contract with Tanzanian champions Simba SC

Kagere was an important player in Simba's season both in the domestic league and in the Caf Champions League

Rwandan international Meddie Kagere has extended his contract with Tanzanian Champions Simba SC.

Kagere's has penned a new deal with the mainland giants that will see him stay for another two years at the club. The former forward joined Simba in June 2018 after his contract with the Kenyan side ended.

Mchezaji Bora na Mfungaji Bora wa mwaka Meddie Kagere ataendelea kuwa nasi tena kwa misimu miwili ijayo. Huyu ni hazina kwetu na bado yupo sana kwa Machampioni. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/7q7ZL5Txrp — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 17, 2019

"The best player and the top scorer of the season Meddie Kagere has agreed to be with Simba SC for the next two seasons. He is a big resource to us and he will remain to be part of the champions," the club's statement read on Twitter read.

Kagere's move from Gor Mahia is reported to have earned him Shs8 million as a sign on fee, and with a monthly salary of Shs450,000.

Kagere has also played for Atraco FC, Kiyovu Sports, Mukura Victory, Police FC, Rayon Sports in his home country, and KF Tirana of Albania.

His new contract will put to bed transfer rumours that had linked him with a move to either of the Egyptian sides SC and .