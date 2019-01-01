Uganda coach McKinstry names squad for Ethiopia friendly

The youthful tactician has overlooked players doing their trade within the country as he constitutes his maiden squad

New head coach Johnathan McKinstry has named his squad for the international friendly against on Ethiopia on October 13.

McKinstry, who succeeded Sebastien Desabre as permanent Cranes boss, has not named a single local player in his 23-man squad for the test match set to be played in Bahrdar Town.

Salim Jamal Magoola, Faruk Miya, Allan Kateregga are among the players who featured in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in but have been omitted in the latest team.

However, forward Paul Derrick Nsibambi has earned a place in the squad despite being released by the Egyptian side Smouha SC.

Denis Onyango will skipper the side in what is the Northern Irishman's maiden squad since he took over the job last month.

The majority of the players who have earned McKinstry's faith are based in .

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango ( , ), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea)

Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko ( , ), Bevis Mugabi ( , ), Denis Timothy Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (FK Ostesunds, ), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah FC, ), Joseph Ochaya ( ), Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, ), Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, ),

Midfielders: Michael Azira ( , USA), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Khalid Aucho (El Meskir, Egypt), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), Moses Opondo (FC Odense, ), William Luwagga Kizito (Shakhter Karagandy, Kazakhstan), Milton Karisa (Oujda, Egypt),

Strikers: Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkhane, Egypt), Derrick Nsibambi, Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Al Ittihad, Egypt).