‘McKennie the best midfielder USMNT has ever had’ – Spurs urged by Friedel to snap up Juventus star

Weston McKennie is “the best central midfielder the U.S. has ever had” and should be a player Tottenham are looking to sign, says Brad Friedel.

Playmaker plying his trade in Serie A

Has been linked with Premier League clubs

Currently on show at World Cup in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? The talented 24-year-old, who is on 2022 World Cup duty with the United States, is currently plying his club trade in Italy with Serie A giants Juventus. There has been talk in the past of a move to England being made, and a former star for the USMNT believes a fellow countryman would be a shrewd addition to Antonio Conte’s ranks in north London.

WHAT THEY SAID: Friedel, who spent four years with Spurs between 2011 and 2015 while earning 82 caps for his country, has told OnlineCasino.ca: "If the finances work then Tottenham should definitely be in for McKennie. He’s the best central midfielder the US has ever had. Against England he showed his quality and I think he’d be a brilliant addition for any big side in Europe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While discussing a current star on the field for the USA, Friedel has also been talking coaching matters and feels the man in charge of Leeds United will be targeted by the U.S. if Gregg Berhalter moves on after the World Cup finals in Qatar. He added: “I haven’t spoken to Greg about his future really. He is still young though and may even consider going back into club football. He’ll be coaching somewhere as he’s a really good coach. I don’t know what the US soccer federation’s plans are but if he does make it out of the group then so be it. If there was a vacancy in the future, Jesse Marsch would certainly be one of the names who should be considered, but I understand he has no intention of going into the international scene. If the job came up I’m sure he’d be a name that is considered.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The USMNT, with McKennie looking to pull the strings, will be back in action on Tuesday when facing Iran in a contest that could see them book a place in the last-16 of the World Cup after taking a point apiece from Group B meetings with Wales and England.