Mbwana Samatta to miss Tanzania friendly against Rwanda – Ndayiragije

The Belgium-based striker will not be available to play for Taifa Stars in the friendly against Amavubi set for October 14

Tanzanian coach Etienne Ndayiragije has confirmed captain Mbwana Samatta will not be available to face Rwanda on October 14.

The Burundian coach has revealed Samatta, who turns out for side , has requested not to be included in the squad for the friendly set for Kigali, Rwanda.

“[Samatta] requested not to be included in the squad to face Rwanda because he is still undergoing [his] recovery period,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

“If you may recall, [Samatta] was injured during the home match against Burundi since then he has not yet recovered fully."

The Taifa Stars will use the friendly as part of their preparations for the 2020 African Nations Championships (Chan) second leg tie against Sudan on October 18.

The first leg played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam ended 1-0 in favour of Sudan, a situation which leaves with no option but to win the return leg.

Tanzania's squad has already started to regroup ahead of the build-up with assistant coach Juma Mgunda saying they are ready for the fixture.

“We are only expecting the arrival of the professional players since all local-based players have reported to camp.”