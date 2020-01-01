Mbeya City part ways with coach Amry Said after poor start to season

The Mbeya-based outfit have promoted their assistant coach to take charge after a poor run of results in the top-flight

Mbeya City have confirmed they have parted ways with coach Amry Said Juma with immediate effect.

According to a statement on their social media pages, the decision to part ways with the coach on mutual agreement was reached between the two parties and they have wished him best of luck in his next move.

“Mbeya City have today [Wednesday] ended the contract of our coach Amry Said Juma effective immediately,” read the statement on their social media pages .

“The decision to part ways was reached between the two parties after lengthy talks and it was all because of the poor performances the team has been posting in the Mainland .

“Said joined the team in December 2019 during the second round of the top-flight and we now wish him well as he leaves to get a new job elsewhere.”

The statement continued: “In the meantime, the team will now be under assistant coach Mathias Wandiba, we take this chance to thank Said for the good job he rendered to the team and we will always remember him for the good things he brought to the team while in charge.”

Said is leaving Mbeya languishing at the bottom of the 18 team league table where they have only managed to secure two points from seven matches played.

He becomes the second coach to leave a club in the league this season after Zubeir Katwila left Mtibwa Sugar, only to be unveiled by promoted side Ihefu FC.

Ihefu confirmed the appointment of Katwila as their new head coach, a few hours after the coach had tendered his resignation to leave the club he had served for the last 21 years.

On leaving Mtibwa, Katwila revealed he will always remain a big fan of the Sugar Millers, whom he says gave him the platform to become a coach in the Mainland Premier League.

I want to thank the leadership of Mtibwa Sugar for believing in me for a very long period, I came here as a player in 1999 and I am now leaving after serving as the club’s head coach, it is a great honour that I cannot take for granted,” Katwila told Mtibwa’s social media pages.

“Mtibwa have really supported me and I want to leave them with a heavy heart, they will always remain in my heart, it will always remain my home.”

The Mainland League newbies have been struggling for consistency in the division. In the last six matches, they have managed to get just three points and are currently placed in second last position on the 18-team table.