Mbeya City claim first league win after defeating Kagera Sugar 2-1

In other matches, Gwambina and Coastal Union played to a one-all draw while Ihefu and Namungo settled for a goalless draw

Mbeya City registered their first win in the Mainland League after defeating Kagera Sugar 2-1 on Saturday.

Prior to this weekend's game, the Mbeya-based side had not won any of their last seven matches, managing two draws and five losses. The Sugar Millers had managed to get one win, two draws, and four losses.

It took the visitors just a minute to get the opening goal. A defender handled the ball in the danger zone and Abdulrazak Mohamed rose for the occasion to give his team an early lead.

The second goal for Mbeya came in the 24th minute when the defender failed to clear a long ball. It fell kindly to Siraji Juma who headed the ball past the hapless goalkeeper to double the advantage.

Kagera's consolation came in the 46th minute courtesy of Erick Kyaruzi, but Mbeya City held on to register their first win of the season and take their points tally to five.

Coastal Union were held to a 1-1 draw by Gwambina FC in another top-tier game played on Saturday.

Yusuph Soka opened the scoring for the hosts after just two minutes, converting a cross which the defenders had failed to clear.

The promoted side could have levelled matters after just 15 minutes when they were awarded a penalty. However, Yusuph Dunia shot wide from 12 yards with the goalkeeper well beaten.

Gwambina managed to get onto level terms in the 35th minute when Meshack Abraham managed to beat the defenders before finding the back of the net.

Ihefu and Namungo played to a goalless draw in another league match scheduled for Saturday.

Namungo are placed eighth on the table with 10 points from the eight matches played. They have managed three wins, a draw, and four losses while Ihefu are bottom of the table with four points from the same number of games.

They have managed one win, a draw, and six losses.

After Saturday's win against Kagera, Mbeya City are 16th on the log with five points, the same as the Sugar Millers who are a position higher owing to their superior goal difference.

Gwambina are 10th with nine points while Coastal Union are three positions lower with a point less.