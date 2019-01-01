Mbaye Niang and Ismaila Sarr score to help Rennes end season with victory

The Senegal internationals found the back of the net to help the Red and Blacks outwit Christophe Galtier’s men

Mbaye Niang scored a brace and Ismaila Sarr scored a goal to help end the 2018-19 season with a 3-1 victory over in a French game on Friday.

After three consecutive league draws, the Red and Blacks bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over and consolidated on the fine form by wrapping up the season on a high at Roazhon Park.

Niang put his side on the path of victory by opening the scoring in the 16th minute of the game from the penalty spot.

In the 35th minute, Christophe Galtier’s men equalised through Loic Remy before Sarr restored the lead for the home team in the 59th minute.

Niang then completed his brace in the 71st minute after he was set up by Adrien Hunou to seal his side’s victory.

The 24-year-old attacker scored 14 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions this season.

Sarr featured for the duration of the game while Niang was replaced in the 89th minute by James Lea Siliki.

Cote d’Ivoire international Nicolas Pepe was introduced for Thiago Maia in the 73rd minute in an effort by Lille to avoid defeat.

With the win, Rennes ended the season in the 10th spot with 52 points from 38 games.

Next month, Niang and Sarr will hope to play a part for in the 2019 in .

Article continues below

The Terenga Lions are in Group C along with , and .