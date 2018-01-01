Mbaye Diagne extends goalscoring run with brace in Kasimpasa defeat

The Senegal international bagged his third consecutive brace in the Turkish top-flight but the Apaches bowed to Aykut Kocaman's men

Mbaye Diagne scored a brace in Kasimpasa’s 3-2 loss to Konyasor on Saturday.

The 27-year-old stretched his dominance at the summit of the Turkish Super Lig scorers' chart to 18 goals in 16 matches.

After a goalless first half, Diagne cancelled out Adis Jahovic's 47th-minute opener in the 69th minute.

Three minutes later, the Senegalese forward put the Apaches ahead with his brace which was shortlived by another Jahovic effort.

Article continues below

With the game heading to a stalemate, Cote d’Ivoire international Moryke Fofana, introduced as a 41st-minute substitute, separated both sides with Konyaspor’s winning goal.

Nigeria’s Emem Eduok and Egypt’s Mahmoud Trezeguet were in action for the visitors who left Konya with no point.

The result at the Konya Buyuksehir Stadium saw Kasimpasa drop to third – behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir and Galatasaray – with 26 points from 16 matches.