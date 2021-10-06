Mbappe's PSG contract talks 'going well', says Real Madrid target's mother

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe's mother insists that contract extension talks are well on track despite the interest he has received from Real Madrid.

Mbappe was the subject of a fierce transfer pursuit over the summer, with the Blancos eventually having to admit defeat in their efforts to sign the forward.

The club then hoped he would let his deal run down and become a free agent, but they may now become frustrated on that front, too.

What was said?

"We are currently in talks with PSG and things are going well," Fayza Lamari, who handles her son's business interests, told Le Parisien .

"I was even with Leonardo last night (Monday). After that, will we come to an agreement? One thing is certain: he will give his all until the end to win the Champions League.

"Kylian needs to be fulfilled. If he's unhappy, he's able to tell you: I'm quitting my career.

"And he often tells us that by the way. With Kylian, everything can change overnight."

The bigger picture

Mbappe, on the other hand, has certainly not been shy about voicing his desire to line up at Madrid.

“I asked to leave," he told RMC Sport in a recent interview, confirming he told PSG in July of his desire to change clubs in the transfer window.

"Because from the moment when I did not want to extend [my contract], I wanted the club to receive a transfer fee so they could bring in a quality replacement.

"This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy - the four years I have had here - and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react."

PSG, however, have maintained publicly that they will not consider letting their star forward go for any fee, and while Madrid are still widely expected to seal a move next summer the French club seem equally determined to convince Mbappe to extend his stay beyond 2021-22.

