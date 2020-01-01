‘Mbappe like Usain Bolt & makes us look like kids!’ – Herrera tipping PSG forward for Ballon d’Or

A club colleague of the World Cup winner admits the youngster’s pace is frightening, with Neymar also considered to be happy in the French capital

Kylian Mbappe is so fast that he makes his team-mates “look like kids” in a race with Usain Bolt, says Ander Herrera, with the talented 21-year-old being tipped to land the Ballon d’Or at some stage.

Speed has always been the most devastating weapon in the armoury of a talented frontman.

A keen eye for goal has also allowed him to find the target on 90 occasions through just 120 outings for PSG and .

More teams

Mbappe has a further 13 efforts to his name for , with those exploits allowing him to form part of a World Cup-winning squad in 2018.

Despite his tender years, a reputation has already been established as one of the most exciting and fearsome frontmen on the planet.

Herrera considers the youngster to occupy that talent bracket, with the Spanish midfielder conceding that club colleagues can be made to look foolish in training sessions.

He told ESPN of Mbappe: "Sometimes in training, it is like he is training with kids. The way he runs, the way he moves, he leaves you behind him.

"It looks like we are kids, 12 years old, and he is Usain Bolt. And when he is in front of the goalkeeper he has the capacity to stop and be cold and to score a lot of goals. That's not easy.

"He has the balance between the speed, the strength and the calmness to score goals. In 2025, he could be the Ballon d'Or winner."

Mbappe will have ambitions of being recognised as the world’s best player long before that point.

Neymar is another PSG star who is eager to get his hands on a coveted Golden Ball at some stage in the near future.

A move to France was supposed to see him become a talismanic figure in his own right, as he stepped out of the shadow of Lionel Messi at in 2017.

Transfer talk has, however, continued to rage around the Brazilian during his time at Parc des Princes, with a return to Camp Nou being mooted once again ahead of another window.

Herrera insists that the 28-year-old forward is happy in his current surroundings and has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a more elsewhere.

The former star added on Neymar: "He is one of the big surprises I have found in my career because when the media speaks it is not always positive. They are always trying to find a way to kill him.

Article continues below

"But I found a guy who is happy every day, that is trying to make the group strong. He organises dinners at his house so we can be together and he tries to win us as many trophies as possible.

"He is smiling every day and creating a good atmosphere in the team. He told me he was happier than ever in the club. It's like I read about a different player than the one that I found.

"I understand that all the people want to talk about him, maybe because of his hair or the way he dresses."