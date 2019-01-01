Mbappe to sit out PSG's Angers clash after injury setback

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has played down the severity of the problem but the France international star will not play in the top-of-the-table fixture

Kylian Mbappe will not feature for when they face Angers at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

The international star sat out for more than a month with a hamstring problem sustained in August against but returned to the field last week to set up a goal for Neymar against .

He came off the bench again once more in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over but will not turn out for the capital side when they meet second-placed Angers in the capital during Saturday’s early kick-off.

“It’s not possible for him to be with us tomorrow,” head coach Thomas Tuchel confirmed in his press briefing on Friday. “But he’s not suffered a relapse. It’s a reaction between the scar and the nerve. I understand that it’ll take a bit of time to treat the scar.

“He felt very free but now there’s been a small reaction. When he feels that, he is not loose. I’m convinced that after a few days of treatment, he will be totally ready, as was the case before Bordeaux.

“He’s shown that he’s capable of doing a lot of accelerations and sprints without feeling anything.”

The former Dortmund boss also confessed to having ongoing doubts over Edinson Cavani, who had initially been slated to return before Mbappe but has yet to take the field since suffering an injury during the same fixture against Toulouse.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to wait until training,” Tuchel said. “He trained on Thursday. He trained after Bordeaux but he told me he didn’t feel 100%.

“Thilo Kehrer, Julian Draxer and Colin Dagba, they are not with the team.

“Thomas Meunier had treatment yesterday and will do a complete training session today, and we’ll see after. He’s played a lot and has small muscle pains in his thigh.”

PSG, meanwhile, have lost twice in already this season and are not taking anything for granted against the surprise package of the division so far.

“They have won a lot of games, they’ve scored a lot of goals,” Tuchel said. “They are very strong at counterattacking. They are very dangerous, don’t give anything up and are high in confidence. It's a tough match and we have to be very focused.

“It will be serious and we’ll need to play with intensity.”