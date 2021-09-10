Mbappe reveals FIFA 22 rating as PSG star's ability goes up

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he has been given a rating of 91 in the upcoming FIFA 22 game.

The Paris Saint-Germain star's rating has gone up by one from last year's edition of the EA Sports game.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund player Jude Bellingham has been given a rating of 79.

What is Mbappe's rating?

As well as the overall rating of 91, Mbappe has been given a one-point increase in pace, taking that figure up to 97.

Meanwhile, his shooting and passing stats have gone up by two and his dribbling is rated at 92.

The France striker's physical ability is set at 77 while his defensive game has been given a rating of 36.

What about Bellingham?

England international Bellingham has seen his overall rating go up by 10 from last year's game.

The 18-year-old's dribbling has been listed as his biggest strength, being measured at 80 for the new video game.

His physical ability is also quite high, having been listed at 77 while his pace and defence are both 75.

Bellingham's passing is rated at 73 and his shooting currently at 69.

