Mbappe's Real Madrid transfer decision ridiculed by La Liga chief Tebas as he disrespects PSG & Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe was the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of modern era before putting pen to paper on an extraordinary contract with PSG, keeping him in the French capital until 2025. Much criticism has been aimed at Mbappe following the decision, and Liga president Javier Tebas is the latest to take aim.

WHAT HE SAID: When asked if the Spanish league was missing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Mbappe, Tebas told Influencers Magazine: "If we look at the clubs where they are, we see that these are clubs that are pouring money. Of course, we would have liked them to come, but they weren't there last year either. Mbappe stayed in a championship that is not competitive."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: La Liga has seen two of its biggest stars leave in recent years as Ronaldo and Messi moved onto pastures new following long stints in Spain. It has been argued that without two of the greatest players of all time, La Liga's pull power has diminished - still, that didn't stop Robert Lewandowski making the switch to Spain!

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The French striker will be hoping to keep his good form up as PSG host Brest in Ligue 1 before they travel to Israel to face Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on September 14. Long-term, there's the possibility that Mbappe will one day end up at "Ballon d'Or machine" Madrid.