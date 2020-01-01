Mbappe would be a great signing for Real Madrid - Figo

A Blancos legend would love to see the Paris Saint-Germain superstar complete a move to Santiago Bernabeu later in the year

forward Kylian Mbappe is one of the best players in the world and he would be a valuable addition to 's ranks, according to Luis Figo.

At the age of just 21, Mbappe has achieved more than most players manage over the course of an entire career.

The Frenchman has three titles under his belt, in addition to a World Cup winners' medal, and he also finished fourth in the final voting for the 2018 Ballon d'Or award.

Mbappe has been a key figure for PSG once again this season, netting 23 goals in 27 games across all competitions.

His performances continue to attract attention from top clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid reportedly leading the race for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

Questions have been raised over Mbappe's future at Parc des Princes in the wake of his angry reaction to being substituted by Thomas Tuchel during a 5-0 win over Montpellier on February 1.

Tuchel has played down the significance of the incident, but PSG's resolve could be tested if Madrid decide to launch a world-record bid for the international when the market reopens.

Figo, who played for the Blancos between 2000 and 2005, believes Mbappe "would be a great signing" for his old club given how "passionate" he is about honing his craft.

"Age doesn't mean anything when you have all these qualities," Figo told RMC Sport at the Laureus Sports Awards in Berlin.

"The important thing is that he continues to be passionate about this sport, that he continues to improve, to want to be better every day. That is the way he will achieve everything he wants.

"Mbappe is a young player, one of the best in the world, one of the most expensive too. He is in a team that has no financial problems, I do not know if it will be possible to sign him.

"But he would be a great signing for Real Madrid."

Mbappe was left out of PSG's squad for the 4-4 draw away at on Saturday, as Tuchel rotated his line-up ahead of a return to action.

The French champions are scheduled to face in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday night.

Mbappe will likely be restored to Tuchel's starting XI for the clash at Westfalenstadion, as PSG look to advance beyond the first knockout stage for the first time since 2016.