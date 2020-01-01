‘Mbappe would cost small fortune but Man Utd may appeal’ – Red Devils can land top talent, says Chadwick

The World Cup winner would “definitely be worth the money” at Old Trafford, claims a former academy graduate, if he were to leave Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe would “cost a small fortune” to prise away from but a move to may appeal to the World Cup winner in the near future, says Luke Chadwick.

A big-money move continues to be mooted for the international forward, who has caught the eye in his homeland.

Mbappe’s star has been on the rise since he burst onto the scene at as a precociously gifted teenager.

PSG won the next race for his signature, in the same summer as they snapped up Neymar, and have enjoyed considerable success with a star-studded attacking unit leading the charge.

Exit talk for star turns is, however, never far away and Mbappe has seen his future called into question on a regular basis.

Real Madrid are long-standing suitors, while it has been suggested that champions Liverpool could be in the mix if a transfer scramble were to be sparked.

Chadwick admits that fending off big-spending rivals would not be easy for United, but the Old Trafford academy graduate feels that progress under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is putting the Red Devils back in the market for the very best talent available.

He told CaughtOffside: “I think it was essential that Ole got the club into the .

“Every player knows the history of Manchester United and what the club want to achieve. They’ve had seven poor years now, but these players can be a part of bringing the glory years back.

“I think Manchester United can still appeal to the world’s best players like Kylian Mbappe.

“The problem is now, I don’t know where the finance would come from. Obviously United have huge financial clout, but to bring someone like Mbappe is going to cost a small fortune.

“He’d definitely be worth the money but it’s whether the Premier League clubs can afford that at this moment in time.

“Obviously Paris look like they’ve got money to burn so you do worry if the likes of United and Liverpool could spend that sort of money to get Mbappe into the Premier League, particularly in the current situation.”

Mbappe, who helped PSG to the Champions League final in 2019-20, has hit 90 goals through 124 appearances at Parc des Princes and is widely considered to be one of the best players on the planet at just 21 years of age.