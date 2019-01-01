Mbao FC star Junior targets Golden Boot in Tanzanian league

The prolific striker promises to win the top scorers’ award for the current season in the Tanzanian league

Mbao FC's prolific striker Waziri Junior has announced his ambition to win the Golden Boot at the end of the season.

Junior, who was recently named the best player of the Mainland for the month of November, said he is confident and capable of achieving the dream.

He has commended the efforts shown by his fellow players and technical bench which led him to win the Player of the Month award.

“I want to thank my teammates for the support they accorded me during the month of November when I scooped the award,” Junior is quoted by Daily News.

Junior, the former Azam FC, Toto African, and Coastal Union player, has also promised to continue working hard with their fellow players to enable their team to finish among the top five.

“I know we still have a long way to go before the season concludes and I want to continue working with the rest of the squad as our main target is to finish among the top five teams,” Junior continued.

“I also want to win the Golden Boot and I know with the support from my fellow players, I will achieve the fete.”

Junior has netted four goals in the eight matches he has played so far. He has netted in their 2-1 win over Coastal Union at CCM Mkwakwani in Tanga.

He equalised in a 1-1 draw with Prisons at CCM Kirumba stadium. He scored in their 2-0 win over Kinondoni Municipal Council. Junior also netted the winner in their 1-0 victory over Police Tanzania at Cooperative College stadium in Moshi.