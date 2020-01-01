Mbao FC coach Haji blames pitch for away defeat against Lipuli FC

The assistant coach blames the heavy defeat to rains which have affected the playing surface at Samora Stadium

Mbao FC assistant coach Abdulmutik Haji has blamed the Samora Stadium pitch in Iringa as the reason for their 3-0 defeat to Lipuli FC in the Mainland match played on Monday.

It was the first away defeat for Mbao, who have recently gained a reputation for being among the tough teams in the league. Haji said his team aimed to win the match but their plans didn’t work out.

The former Zanzibar Heroes and Ruvu Shooting tactician said his team played well but the pitch wasn’t good for them due to the ongoing heavy rains in Iringa.

“The pitch’s playing condition was not good at all because of the heavy rains and my players took time to master it,” Haji is quoted by Daily News.

“We urge our fans and the management to be patient as our team is still good and can deliver, hence the setback in our match against Lipuli by 3-0 shouldn’t upset them.”

Lipuli opened the scoring when Seif Karihe netted just six minutes from the kick-off.

Daruwesh Saliboko extended the lead in the 88th-minute and Rajab Rajab's own goal a minute later sealed a comfortable victory for the home team.

Mbao, who are sponsored by GF Trucks & Equipment are now placed 14th in the league table. They have netted 11 and conceded 14 goals. They have lost five, drawn five and won four matches.

On his side, Lipuli FC Head Coach Haruna Herimana said his team played well and managed to dominate the game in both halves. He further promised his team will finish among the top five teams this season.

“Our focus is now to win the Friday match against Alliance FC, which will be played at Samora Stadium in Iringa," he said.