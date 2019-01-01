Mazingiza spells out how Simba SC can be Africa's economic giant

The official believes the club must tap the advantage of their huge following and turn it into a good source of funds

Simba SC Chief Executive Officer Senzo Mazingiza has explained how the club can turn their huge fan base into a great source of income.

Masingiza says Simba can be one of the economic powerhouses in Africa if only they can improve their way of selling the club's products to the fans.

“I strongly believe we stand a chance to succeed in this regard. if you are a Simba fan you need not get the club's merchandise through the back door or agents who are not approved by the club,” Mazingiza told Mwanaspoti.

“As a club, we must make sure we are working on a simple and easier way to deliver merchandise to our fans through the local branches.”

The administrator added it will take a joint effort to make sure they succeed in maximising profits from the sale of these commodities.

“With the close corporation with club members, we will be able to eliminate ways which have enabled fake club products to reach the market. If we succeed in eliminating fake products it means the club will increase ways of generating funds from the fans,” he added.

“If for example, 1000 fans buy the club's original products, how much do you think the club will make from merchandise alone? A lot of money I am very sure.

“Simba must take advantage of their huge fan base.”

The former administrative official admitted he is set to face roadblocks as he tries to implement his plans.

“We must reach that level but I am also aware we will encounter opposition from people who have always benefited from the sale of fake products,” he added.

Mazingiza also explained how a competitive will help raise the standards of clubs and the national team in .

“I would love the country to have a very competitive league but to achieve this, we need at least two clubs with strong financial muscles,” he concluded.

“If we manage to get a competitive domestic league even Taifa Stars will benefit in the long run.”