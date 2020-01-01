Mazingiza: Simba SC must beef up squad to compete in Caf Champions League

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi insist they will aim for quality signings to assist them during their continental campaign

Simba SC have assured fans they will be actively involved in the transfer window to beef up the squad ahead of the new season.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi won the Mainland title with six matches to spare and will now take part in the Caf for the third season in a row.

The club CEO Senzo Mazingiza has explained the reason they will delve into the transfer market for quality players while discussing the players to be released with the technical bench.

“Looking at how the team plays, there are some positions which should be toughened enough before the upcoming Champions League matches,” Mazingiza is quoted by Daily News.

“For now, we are focusing on the players we have in the squad but before Simba Day, people will be happy to see the new faces to join Simba next season.”

On registering a convincing 5-1 win against Alliance FC just two days after losing 3-2 to Mbao FC, Mazingiza explained: “As you know, on Wednesday we lost but that was the case because we want to give everyone a chance to play.

"On [Sunday], the squad was rotated a bit and I was excited with the way the team played to win convincingly.”

In a recent interview, Simba information officer Haji Manara revealed the club’s intentions in the ongoing transfer window is to beef up weak areas and five players will be signed.

“We have a very strong squad going into next season and we don’t have to go for panic buying, we will only bring on board five new players ahead of the new season,” Manura told reporters.

“Our first target is to make sure that we retain the squad we have, and if we do so then it will be easier for us to have a good transfer window, we will only bring the new faces and plan for the new season.

“I know our fans will always want to see us actively involved in the transfer window with big-name signings, but I want to assure them we are prepared not to disappoint them, we already have names from the technical bench and we will make sure we sign those players.”

Simba are chasing a double and will face Namungo FC in the final on August 2.