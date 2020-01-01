Mazingiza: It was not easy for Simba SC to clinch a season treble

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi boss reveals the challenges they faced despite finishing the season with three trophies

Simba SC have come out to clarify it was not easy for the club to finish the 2019-20 campaign with three trophies.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi set history in by winning three titles in one season – the Community Shield after beating Azam FC 4-2, the Mainland after collecting 88 points and the after gunning down Namungo FC 2-1 in the final.

The club’s CEO Senzo Mazingiza has now come out to state many thought it was an easy achievement but warned it was not the case.

“We started the season badly after sacking our coach Patrick [Aussems] in November and this really affected the team to regain back their rhythm,” Mazingiza told the club’s official website.

“After sacking the coach, we lost the rhythm and flair of our game and it was difficult for us for a few days before we regained our style back and started to win matches, it was the turning point because the players responded quickly despite losing the coach.

“The league was also tough as every team was working towards beating Simba, we encountered tough moments, especially when the league took a break owing to Covid-19, the team was doing very but when we resumed, we did not hit back as expected and also at first playing minus fans before we got the chance to have them [fans] back again.”

Mazingiza continued: “Our fans also played a very key role to push the team, they attended almost every match we played and it was a good gesture from them, I want to dedicate the trophies to them, they also deserve to celebrate as the team did.”

On the team’s plans for next season, where they will also take part in the Caf , Mazingiza said: “We will take a look at the report from the technical bench and then act on it, we will do what the bench is demanding to have.

“We have also sealed the signing of two players, but we will make the unveiling very soon, maybe in the next two days. But all in all, we need to sign like five good players so that we can have a good run in the Champions League.”

Simba will now face Namungo in the new season's curtain-raiser on August 26.