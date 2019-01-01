Mazingiza: Former Orlando Pirates administrative official appointed Simba CEO

The former Dikwena general manager has joined one of the biggest football clubs in East Africa

Former administrative official Senzo Mazingiza has been appointed Simba SC chief executive officer.

The South African football administrator has replaced Crescentius Magori at the Tanzanian football powerhouse.

Mazingiza expressed his delight at joining Simba and he revealed what he plans to achieve at the club.

"Simba are such a great team. I have been following them for some time now," Mazingiza said on the club's official Twitter page on Saturday.

"I have learned they are a great team and we can make it bigger, not only in the East African region but the biggest club in Africa."

Mazingiza is an experienced football administrator having worked for Pirates between 2011 and 2013.

The former Platinum Stars general manager was in charge of the Buccaneers' administration as the club clinched the 2011/12 title.

He left the Soweto giants for now-defunct Platinum Stars in 2013 where he also enjoyed some success.

Dikwena clinched the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup and Mazingiza left the club in September 2017.

Prior to joining Pirates, Mazingiza worked at Bay United and the University of Pretoria.

He will be hoping to lead Simba to their third successive Tanzanian title during the 2019/20 campaign.

