Mazingisa wanted to replace Aussems with Kaze at Simba SC

The South African has explained how he wanted the Burundian to land at Msimbazi street to replace the sacked Belgian

Young Africans (Yanga SC) administrative and technical advisor Senzo Mazingisa has revealed he wanted Cedric Kaze to coach Simba SC.

Mazingisa served as Simba’s CEO before he joined Yanga in August and has now revealed his prime target to succeed Patrick Aussems was the Burundian coach.

Kaze was appointed as Yanga coach a week ago to replace Zlatko Krmporic, who was sacked before he served for even two months.

“When we were looking for a coach to take over from [Patrick] Aussems, Kaze was one who looked attractive to me,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

“I would have actually liked to see him land then at Simba but in the end, I was overwhelmed by the majority decision. To me, he was the best coach to take over since he is a man who knows his job well.

“I saw his kind of football philosophy and the club he was working for and you know it would not be easy for to give anyone a job but in the end, he was trusted with the job.”

Kaze’s reign has been marked by two successive wins which pushed Yanga to the second place, above Simba, after seven matches.

“I am happy we are together at Yanga now and whatever he has done is just proof enough I was right to champion for his services at Simba,” he added.

“I can see that a lot of players have shown improvement and are slowly getting back to their best levels. This has made me happy and remember the coach has been working for just a few days now.”

The administrator also revealed why Yanga had to let go of Krmpotic, who had not lost in five matches.

“Many players were dropping their performance levels and that pained me a lot but now they are on the rise again,” he concluded.

“You know the club and the sponsors signed good players but they did not have the right coach. The players were just performing at an individual level, that was not right and that is the reason we made the quick decision and get a better coach.

“Kaze is the coach who we believe is capable of taking the club to the next level and make Yanga better as they were back in the days.”

Yanga and Simba will clash on November 7 for the first 2020/21 Kariakoo Derby at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.