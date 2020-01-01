Mazingisa: Simba SC CEO urges TFF and VPL administrators to decide top-tier fate

The Msimbazi based side are currently top of the table with 71 points and stand a chance of winning the title

Simba SC CEO Senzo Mazingisa has urged Football Federation (TFF) and Vodacom (VPL) managers to meet urgently and decide the fate of the top-tier.

The league was suspended in March owing to the Covid-19 virus and despite President John Pombe Magufuli hinting the top tier might resume soon, nothing has been deliberated on. It is for this reason the Wekundu wa Msimbazi CEO has asked for action.

"I do not want to comment much on the issue because the management has not said a thing," Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"It is high time for TFF, league administrators and club representatives to meet and discuss the way forward. The only advantage is that the meeting like this will not favour any side, deliberations will be done in unison."

Confederation of African Football (Caf) had written to all African member Football Associations requesting to know the fate of their league and domestic competitions.

Article continues below

"We would like to enquire about the current situation of your national league/National Cup (ranking, number of pending matches etc..) as well as the strategies you intend to apply to finalise those competitions be it through completion or annulment," read part of the letter.

"Once we determine the date we are able to resume footballing activities, we would advise you when the leagues must be completed and concessions that would be made with regards to names submission, player registration and the date next season will commence."

Football Associations have until May 5 to reply to Caf over the same.

