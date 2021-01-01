'Maybe you will win the league in 2030' - Simba SC's Manara taunts Yanga SC after loss to Azam FC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi defeated Gwambina on Saturday to dislodge Wananchi from the top

Simba SC Communications Officer Haji Manara has taken a jibe at rivals Yanga SC by stating they have a bad team whose realistic chance of winning the league title might occur in 2030.

Timu ya Wananchi played Azam FC in the Tanzania Mainland League assignment on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. They came into the match aiming at getting maximum points and dislodge Simba from the top of the table.

However, it was not the case; with five minutes to go, Zimbabwean Prince Dube unleashed a fierce shot from about 30-yards out that caught goalkeeper Farouk Shikhalo off-guard and it turned out to be the winning goal.

"Just continue thumping your chests daily when the fact remains you have a bad team," Manara posted on his social media platform.

"You are not ready to win the league title [this season], maybe in 2030. I always tell you to build a team and stop competing with Simba but you are not heeding my advice. Now, where are you?

"Thanks, Azam FC [my second team] you have bailed out the nation."

The result on Sunday means Wekundu wa Msimbazi, who have played 24 matches, remain top of the table with 58 points after 18 wins, four draws, and two losses.

Wananchi, who have played three games more, have managed 16 wins, nine draws, and two losses and as a result, they have 57 points.

On their part, the Ice-cream Makers come in third position with 54 points from 28 matches having won 15 of them, drawn nine, and lost four.

On Saturday, Mnyama defeated Gwambina FC by a solitary goal scored by their assistant captain Mohamed Hussein. The left-back went on to explain how the reigning champions have struggled to get on top of the table.

Article continues below

"I am happy to have scored the winning goal which helped us get on top of the table," Hussein told Goal.

"We have suffered to reach where we are right now, top of the table, and it is even better because my goal took the team top. We will continue giving our best in each and every match to ensure we get maximum points.

"Winning every game will give us another opportunity to successfully defend our league title."