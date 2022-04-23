'Maybe Real Madrid are a little too sure!' - PSG director Leonardo jokes about Mbappe's future

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo joked about Real Madrid's overconfidence in signing Kylian Mbappe this summer, saying they are "maybe a little too sure" they will land the star forward.

Mbappe has yet to announce a final decision on his future, but it is understood that a move to La Liga is one of his top options.

After winning Ligue 1 on Saturday, Leonardo was in a good enough mood to make light of the uncertainty surrounding the French attacker.

What did Leonardo say about Mbappe?

“In Madrid, they’ve been convinced for three years that Kylian Mbappe would end up at Real Madrid," Leonardo told Sky Sport Italia. "Maybe they’re a little too sure about that?”

He also told Canal+: "Honestly, the discussions were always there. There is no 'special' meeting in Doha. Kylian, he talks with us, and we have constant communication. I think he is still in a reflection. I think there is a possibility that he stays. He can also leave. But he is thinking."

Has Mbappe commented on his future?

The forward has been asked almost every week about what comes next for him, and he's repeated similar answers every time.

He says no decision has been reached and he's keeping all options open.

“Nothing has changed - so there’s nothing to say right now," he told reporters after Saturday's victory over Lens.

The bigger picture

Mbappe's decision will undoubtedly be the talk of the summer after another campaign in which he's proven himself to be one of the world's most exciting players.

Even in PSG's ultimately unsuccessful Champions League run, he scored six goals and delivered four assists as his team-mates struggled for consistency.

He's a rare talent - and both Real Madrid and PSG know he could be the difference in how the next five to 10 years unfold for them.

