'Maybe I'll come back to the Premier League!' - Yaya Toure to play for one or two more years
Yaya Toure has said he will not retire from club football, stating that he feels he can still perform at the top level for a few more seasons following an ill-fated spell at Greek side Olympiakos.
Toure is widely recognised as one of the most respected midfielders of all time, having scooped a plethora of titles during successful spells with Barcelona and Premier League champions Manchester City.
Now 35 years old, the Ivory Coast international could be forgiven for moving on to a new challenge away from playing, but he insists that he is not yet ready to call time on his career.
"This is definitely not the end, I want to continue to play," he told Sky Sports.
"I went to Olympiakos and I quit because I was not so happy, the mentality was very different. It was a bad choice.
"Maybe it was an emotional choice because I started there and wanted to give something back to the fans.
“I'm well known in the world and wanted to give something back, but when I got there it was not what I was expecting."
Quizzed on where he might next ply his trade, with recent rumours linking the Champions League winner with a move to Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, Toure admitted that he couldn't yet give a definitive answer.
"You never know, maybe the Premier League!” he said.
"If it is possible I want to play one or two more years, we will see.
“With the new competition and the new mentality of the guys coming up I think a player could go on to 42-years-old, but we will see."