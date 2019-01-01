'Maybe I jumped ship too soon' - Schneiderlin claims he could have offered more to Manchester United

The French midfielder has speculated whether his career may have been different had he opted to stay with the Red Devils

Morgan Schneiderlin believes he may have been hasty in leaving for as he still had more to give at Old Trafford.

The international spent 18 months at United before making a switch to Goodison Park in January 2017 for an initial £20million.

Schneiderlin was restricted to 14 minutes of football in the first half of 2016-17 under United's then new boss Jose Mourinho, who was brought in to replace Louis van Gaal.

However, Schneiderlin wonders whether he could have stuck it out and won back his place in the side, rather than join when he did.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I wanted to do more and I had the capacity to do more. Maybe I jumped out of the boat too quickly when I didn't play for three months.

"When I look at other players having a great career at Manchester United, they all had a spell of four or five months when they didn't play."

Schneiderlin has struggled to recapture his best form in an Everton shirt and was even booed by his own fans during a game against in February 2018, though he has started six of Everton's nine Premier League matches this term.

The 29-year-old believes he is still an easy target for critics because of his style of play.

"If you are in midfield, you are 1-0 down and your team has run after the ball for a minute and I try a long pass and miss it, people might clap because it is an attacking move, but my team-mates might have to for another two minutes to get the ball back," he added.

"If we are winning 1-0 and I make a short pass that allows the team to breathe, people think it is clever. Some people say I pass square but I don't see it.

"Look at [Sergio] Busquets at . I don't compare myself to him but tell me the passes he does that I don't? Because they win games, everyone says he's the cleverest midfielder in football.

"Football is about perception. You can play the same game, but it will be analysed differently depending on whether you have won or lost."