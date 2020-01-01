'Maybe he's right!' - Man City boss Guardiola responds to Porto accusations of being 'extremely unpleasant'

Sergio Conceicao was unhappy with the Spanish manager after his side were beaten 3-1 in the Champions League this week

Pep Guardiola joked that boss Sergio Conceicao might be right after he accused the coach of being "extremely unpleasant".

The pair rowed a number of times on the touchline during City's 3-1 victory in the on Wednesday night in what became a heated clash.

City had five players booked and were awarded a controversial penalty while Porto defender Pepe was lucky to avoid a red card for thrusting his knee into Raheem Sterling's chest in an off-the-ball incident.

Conceicao accused Guardiola of using "ugly words" but the City boss insisted he behaved in a proper manner.

"We didn't want it to be unpleasant. He believes we are, maybe he's right," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Saturday's clash with West Ham.

"I don't think so. Honestly, I don't think so. I'm pleased with how we behaved from minute one to minute 90. But if he believes this, okay, maybe he's right. We will see."

Porto only have to wait five weeks for the return fixture when City travel to for matchday five.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has again defended Sergio Aguero after a number of football pundits criticised the striker for touching assistant referee Sian Massey-Ellis.

Former players Alan Shearer and Ian Wright were among those to speak out on the incident in the 1-0 victory over after the Argentinian was unhappy about a throw-in being awarded to the Gunners.

Aguero grabbed Massey-Ellis at the top of the shoulder close to her neck before she brushed him away.

Guardiola defended his player and said there was no malice in his action despite the criticism.

"All the people looking from outside judge, I know the intention from Sergio," he said.

"Sergio put his hands in a normal way like he does many times to me, on or off the pitch or when I hug him, when there is a substitution or when sometimes he touches the referee as well or an opponent.

"If I’d seen some aggression, maybe. I think it was normal as I know him perfectly.

"He’s been a huge star in the world but he’s humble, the nicest people I've met.

"What is important is his intention and his intention was normal, to talk to her in a normal way, it was not a bad word, it was just normal.

"I didn't speak to Sergio about this but I'm pretty sure if she felt bad, he will apologise without a problem."