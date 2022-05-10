'Maybe he wants to work at Man Utd' - Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Evra over PlayStation comments

Pep Guardiola has hit back at Patrice's Evra's comments that his management style makes players feel like they are stripped of autonomy and commanded as if in a Playstation game, with the Spaniard suggesting his jibe is an attempt to get a job at rivals Manchester United.

The former Red Devils favourite praised the Citizens boss earlier this week while admitting he was glad to have never played under him and his micromanagement style during his career.

Now, Guardiola has fired back, and suggests that the Frenchman's words are intended to offer some tactical analysis in search of a job at his old club, while pointing to the calibre of players he has possessed over the years.

What has Guardiola said in response to Evra?

"I don’t want personality? Well. I don’t agree, Patrice!" Guardiola stated. "I don’t play. I need personalities and good players to play on the pitch. Otherwise, we wouldn't [be here].

"I didn’t read it or know [what he’s said]. I have had nice, incredible players in my past as a manager at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and here. I could give a good list in terms of their personality and character. Most of them have won World Cups, European [Championships], Champions Leagues and leagues.

"Patrice — if we were together, I would show you the personality and character of my players right now that we have, absolutely. Maybe Evra is right or maybe he’s doing a good quote to come back to Manchester United to work there. Maybe there’s a good chance now."

What was Guardiola responding to?

The Spaniard's criticism of the former France international came after former United stalwart Evra offered an assessment of his managerial style, comparing the City boss and his famed control to effectively rendering players as NPCs within the structure of his squad.

"I have a lot of respect for Guardiola but I'm glad I never had him as a coach, because he takes away your responsibilities," he told Amazon Prime Video. "I was talking to Clarence [Seedorf], you have the impression that he is playing on the Playstation."

Guardiola will otherwise be preoccupied not with video game mastery however, but how to beat Wolves, as City face a tough test against on Wednesday.

