Mayay, Mkandawile explain how Simba SC can counter Platinum FC’s plan on Chama

The former players believe the Zimbabwean side will approach the game with a strategy that would contain the lethal midfielder

Retired Tanzanian footballers Ally Mayay and Moses Mkandawile have explained how Simba SC can overcome Platinum FC in the Caf return leg.

The match will be held on January 6 as the Tanzanian champions have a daunting task of overturning a 1-0 margin when they return home, in the hope to progress into the group stage.

Mayay and Mkandawile have specifically explained how the Zimbabwean team will come up with a plan to contain Clatous Chama who has been a real threat in both domestic and international games for Wekundu wa Msimbazi .

More teams

The Zambian international, with six goals and six assists, scored the all-important goal that ensured Simba overcame Plateau United in the preliminary encounter in Jos, .

“Platinum might come with a plan that will contain Chama as they did to Luis Miquissone in the initial game. In football, teams always observe how their rivals play in order to contain them and consequently score goals,” Mayay explained in an interview with Mwanaspoti .

“Platinum will also come and have their eyes on Chama but Simba should attack and defend as a unit if they are to post good results.”

Echoing Mayay’s sentiments, Mkandawile stated how hopeful he is on Chama but is afraid Platinum might focus on him entirely and deny Simba a real goal threat in Dar es Salaam.

However, the retired goalkeeper said Sven Vandenbroeck should come up with an alternative strategy to counter the Zimbabwean champions.

“If Chama is not going to score, then he is going to give an assist because previously he has had a lot of contribution for Simba,” Mkandawile told the same publication.

Article continues below

“But I am afraid Platinum will come with an approach that is designed to contain Chama completely. For that reason, the coach should come up with a plan that would make it easy to get goals from the wings.”

Despite having established goalscorers like Meddie Kagere and John Bocco as well as Chris Mugalu, Simba have struggled to score enough goals.

The forwards need to be on top form during the return leg which Simba must win and progress to the exclusive group stage.