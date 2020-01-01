Maxime: Kagera Sugar coach ready to succeed Eymael at Yanga SC

The Sugar Millers tactician has openly declared interest for the vacant role at the Jangwani-based giants

Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime has offered himself for the vacant role at Young Africans (Yanga SC).

The Jangwani Street-based giants are in the market for a new coach after they fired Belgian Luc Eymael.

Maxime, who guided Kagera to a top-eight finish in the just-concluded season after they accumulated 59 points, has openly come out to state he will not mind replacing the fired Belgian in the hot seat.

“I am still attached to Kagera Sugar but will not mind if they [Yanga] come for my services,” Maxime is quoted by Sokaletu.

“If they come for my services, I will be readily available, I will take up the job, if all goes well, and they give me a good contract, I will definitely take up the job and strive to do well with the club.”

On Wednesday, Yanga continued with their reshuffle as the club has let go of key members of the technical bench.

First assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa and goalkeeping coach Peter Manyika are the latest to end their association with the Dar es Salaam-based club.

Mkwasa and Manyika’s exits follow the recent decision to part ways with 14 players that included captain Papy Tshishimbi and striker David Molinga.

Others dropped are veteran striker Mrisho Ngassa, Jafary Mohamed, Mohamed Issa Banka, Tariq Seif, Andrew Vincent Dante, Patrick Sibomana, Muharami Issa, Ali Ali, Rafael Daud, Ali Mtoni Sonso and Eric Kabamba.

Surprisingly, the club has retained controversial Ghanaian forward Bernard Morrison, who has missed training since the team suffered a humiliating 4-1 defeat against rivals Simba SC in the semi-final clash and was since arrested under suspicion of marijuana possession.

Yanga have been the busiest Mainland side since TFF opened the transfer window on August 1.

They have so far signed highly-rated defender Bakari Mwmanyeto, left-back Yassin Mustapha, striker Waziri Junior and midfielder Peter Zawadi Mauya.

Yanga finished a distant second to Kariakoo arch-rivals Simba SC and their new signings together with the expected new technical bench is a suggestion they are building and hoping for a better 2020/21 campaign.

Next season will start on September 6.