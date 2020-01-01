Maxime: Kagera Sugar capable of beating Yanga SC in league again

The Sugar Millers have vowed to stage another upset when they host the Jangwani giants in a league match

Kagera Sugar coach Mecky Maxime has warned Young Africans (Yanga SC) that his side is capable of repeating what they did last season when they beat the side 3-0.

During the first round match of the 2019-20 campaign, the Sugar Millers shocked the Jangwani giants at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam when they run away 3-0 winners.

Maxime has now revealed his side can still repeat the fete against a side he described as ‘one of the title contenders’.

“My boys are in top form and have been training hard for the match. We are well prepared to play Yanga,” Maxime told Daily News. “Soccer fans should turn up in thousands to cheer our team. We promise them to see a well-balanced match.

“We still have the capacity to beat them again, as we did it last season, it is possible and we are ready.

"To say the truth, the match will be difficult but we have had good preparations and I am certain that we will emerge winners at the end.

Yanga emerged the winners in the second round fixture winning by a solitary goal scored by Bernard Morrison, who has since moved to rivals Simba SC.

Kagera will bank on their key striker Yusuf Mhilu, who was the club’s top scorer last season with 13 goals. Kagera started the season with a 1-0 defeat against visiting JKT at the Kaitaba stadium and were then forced to a barren draw by Gwambina FC in Mwanza.

Meanwhile, Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela believes they have assembled a good squad capable of winning the match against Kagera Sugar.

“Last season, we had a team which was hard to predict the final score from their respective games but this season, we have a good balanced team with quality players capable to do a great job.”

However, the team will have to play the fixture without Farouk Shikhalo, Wazir Junior, Paul Godfrey, Juma Mahadhi, Abdallah Shaibu, who did not travel with the team to Bukoba and are currently in Dar es Salaam.

Timu Ya Wananchi will play their first away league game against the Sugar Millers, having drawn 1-1 against Tanzania Prisons before fighting hard to win the subsequent game 1-0 against Mbeya City.