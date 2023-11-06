'I want to end my career here' - Maurizio Sarri reveals retirement plan at Lazio amid rumours he wants to quit

Maurizio Sarri says he wants to retire at Lazio, despite his side making an underwhelming start to the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking ahead of Lazio's Champions League meeting against Feyenoord, Sarri insisted he is happy to spend the rest of his coaching career at the Roman club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm fine and I want to end my career here," the former Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus manager said. "A mixed start doesn't make me change my mind."

"This match [vs Feyenoord] is very important, the defeat in Holland gives it weight, they beat us and took the p***. Score [more] goals? We need more determination, personality and initiative."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lazio fell to a 3-1 defeat in Rotterdam two weeks ago, leaving them with four points from three games in Group E. In Serie A, Sarri's side have taken just 16 points from 11 games, and find themselves 12 points behind table-toppers Inter Milan.

WHAT NEXT FOR SARRI AND LAZIO? After their midweek European assignment, Lazio have the small matter of the Derby della Capitale against Roma to deal with.