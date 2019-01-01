Matuidi will walk off the pitch if he hears more racist abuse - Pjanic

The World Cup winner has had more than enough of prejudicial treatment from ignorant spectators and will vacate the pitch if it happens again

midfielder Miralem Pjanic has revealed that team-mate Blaise Matuidi plans to walk off the field of play if he or any of the players on the pitch are subjected to further racial abuse.

Matuidi's team-mate Moise Kean was subjected to racist chants from fans in the Bianconeri's 2-0 victory on Tuesday evening.

The young striker, deputising for Cristiano Ronaldo, celebrated silently in front of the home fans after netting the second goal in an act of defiance against the crowd's jeers.

Messages of solidarity continue to pour in for young Kean, but Pjanic says Matuidi is far from over the abhorrent incident.

“Blaise is very upset,” the Bosnian told Tuttosport. “He told us if it happens again he will walk off the pitch.”

Leonardo Bonucci came in for criticism for saying Kean was as much to blame for the racism as the fans due to his celebration, but has since apologised for his remarks.

Meanwhile, Pjanic is clear about his feelings, stating that racism is never called for, regardless of what happens on the pitch, celebration or otherwise.

“I don't believe that a celebration can have anything to do with these chants,” he said.

“Everyone can celebrate in whichever way they want. Even I could have scored and celebrated in the same way and the same thing would have happened.

“This is the second year that Matuidi has been here and he still has to live like this, it's a horrible thing. We are so sorry that they have to live like this because we have seen how upset the boys were after the game.

“And I'm not referring only to Kean and Matuidi, there's also Alex Sandro and Cagliari have some black players too.

“Racism is linked to the person – what does a celebration have to do with the chanting? Absolutely nothing. If the referee thinks a player is provoking the fans then he can go to Kean and warn him.

“But regardless of what happens on the field, these chants shouldn't exist. I hope the right people do the necessary things so this sort of stuff never happens again.

“The fact that Kean is young doesn't matter. I've said it before and I'll repeat it: these things shouldn't happen because of a celebration.

“You can do what you want and if the referee thinks he has to then he'll warn you, but celebrating has nothing to do with racism.

“It's a situation that no one should have to live with and, given this isn't the first time, I hope that something will change.”