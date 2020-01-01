Matola: Why Simba SC played two friendly matches within ten hours

The Mainland giants’ assistant coach reveals why they played two build-up matches in a single day on Monday

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola has explained why they opted to play two build-up matches within ten hours on Monday.

The Mainland champions first beat Transit Camp 4-2 before edging out fellow league side KMC 3-1 in matches played at Simba Mo Arena in Dar es Salaam.

Matola has now revealed they featured in the two build-up matches in a single day because they wanted to check the fitness levels of each player in the squad ahead of the league resumption on June 13.

“We have a good depth in our squad that is why we decided to have two games within ten hours and see how everyone was responding to training sessions we have had so far,” Matola is quoted by Daily News.

“It was a good test from KMC, who came to win and approached the game like a final but in the end, we won and that is the positive thing from us.”

But Simba suffered a huge blow in the second match after midfielder Jonas Mkude was rushed to hospital after colliding with a KMC player.

The club’s team doctor Yassin Gembe revealed they will need to assess the player further, after he was discharged from hospital, before establishing whether he be available for their first league match against Ruvu Shooting at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

“For now, Mkude has left the hospital and he is looking good and doing fine, however, he will have to undergo further scans and tests to know how bad the injury was,” Gembe told the club’s official website earlier.

Simba, who are chasing a third straight title, have been boosted with the arrival of their foreign players, who had relocated to their countries when the league was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck has also urged the players to ensure they bag the first 12 points to win the title in earnest.

The Wekundu Wa Mzimbazi are leading the league table on 71 points, and are followed by Azam FC in second-position while rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) are trailing in third position.