Matola: Tactician believes Simba SC were well prepared to play tough Kagera Sugar

Wekundu wa Msimbazi assistant coach has further explained why the team reduced the tempo after the break

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola believes his charges were prepared and that enabled them to defeat Kagera Sugar 2-0 in a league assignment at Kaitaba Stadium on Wednesday.

The win – courtesy of goals from Luis Miquissone and Chris Mugalu – is set to pile more pressure on Yanga SC who are at the top and have played more games. The former midfielder has now explained what the reigning champions did to ensure the team bagged maximum points away to the Sugar Millers.

"It was not an easy game despite the win; Kagera are a good team and they showed it on the pitch," Matola told Goal.

"But we planned well, got our chances in the first half, and used them and in the end, we managed to get maximum points."

After the pause, it seemed Mnyama had no urgency in pushing for more goals and the tactician has explained why.

"In the second half we slowed our tempo because we had already gotten what we wanted and there was no need of using a lot of energy," Matola added.

"We just wanted to possess the ball and ensure we take as much time as possible with the ball to safe-guard the three points. We have been playing matches back-to-back so if we don't reserve energy after taking leads, we will struggle in other matches.

"The main thing is to ensure we get a positive outcome in every game we play."

Meanwhile, Kagera Sugar head coach Francis Baraza has stated his tactical approach was not at fault for his team's loss.

"We were dominating in the first half but made costly mistakes and we were punished," Baraza told Goal.

"It is not about the tactics but about the way my players allowed Simba in those dangerous areas. My defenders and midfielders were lazy in clearing the danger in the two goals we conceded.

"My defenders and midfielders were also shaky as opposed to the matches we played away to Mbeya City and Mtibwa Sugar. They did not follow the instructions I gave them and at some point, it was like the midfield was running away, they were not shutting the opponents as we had discussed."