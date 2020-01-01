Matola: Simba SC will do everything to help Kagere break goal record

The Mainland giants confess they will do everything possible to help their lead striker set a new mark this season

Simba SC assistant coach Selemani Matola has promised they will help striker Meddie Kagere set a new goal-scoring record in the Mainland .

The record for most goals in one season is currently being held by former Young Africans (Yanga SC) striker Mohamed Hussein, who notched 26 goals 24 years ago.

With the Mainland league set to resume on June 13 after the Football Federation (TFF) confirmed the date on Friday, Matola has said they will do everything possible to help the Rwandan hitman break the record.

More teams

Kagere has already scored 19 goals so far this season and will thus need eight to break the record in the remaining five matches of the season.

“We want to put in place good mechanisms which will see Kagere breaking Hussein’s record by giving him more playing time in the remaining matches and I believe that he can achieve that, target,” Matola is quoted by Daily News.

On whether Simba will win a third straight league title, Matola said: “To be honest, we have a big chance to be declared champions than any other team...winning four matches out of ten is achievable.”

With the goal record in sight, Kagere was the first foreign player to report to the Simba camp as they resumed training on Wednesday ahead of the league's resumption.

On landing in Dar es Salaam, Kagere confessed they will miss the support of their fans when top-flight action gets underway.

“We always lead with the number of fans who come to watch our matches and it is very unfortunate that they will not be able to come in large numbers owing to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Kagere said on arrival.

“We always love seeing the fans flocking to the stadia to support us, they have always pushed us to do better even when we are struggling in a match, I have no words to explain this, but we will miss them, I will surely miss the fans.

“I don’t imagine I will also miss how they sing my name and celebrate when I score a goal, I have never seen such a good cheering group, we cannot do anything now because health rules will not allow them to come in large numbers.”

Article continues below

Kagere has also admitted he will need at least two matches to regain his fitness having gone without action since March.

The remaining rounds of matches are set to be played in two locations - Mwanza and Dar es Salaam.

The venues in Dar es Salaam include Azam Complex, Uhuru Stadium and the National Stadium while in Mwanza, matches will be staged at CCM Kirumba Stadium and Nyamagana Stadium.