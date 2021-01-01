Matola: Simba SC ready to face Mtibwa Sugar after Caf success

The assistant coach explains why the Msimbazi giants must also win matches in the top-flight as they resume domestic action

Simba SC assistant coach Selamani Matola has revealed their readiness to face Mtibwa Sugar in a Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.

The Msimbazi are making a return to domestic action after their success in the Caf Champions League where they secured a place in the quarter-finals of the competition after topping Group A.

Their participation in the Caf competition has seen the Wekundu wa Msimbazi have five matches in hand since second-placed Azam FC have already played 25 matches, and to reduce the number, they will host bogey side Mtibwa at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

“We are now done with Champions League assignment after we achieved our target of reaching the quarter-finals and now we shift our focus to the league because you cannot be a good ambassador in the Caf competition if you are not performing well in the league,” Matola told Goal on Wednesday.

“We have a tough game, against Mtibwa, they are not an easy team, if you look at past records, Mtibwa have always troubled us whenever we meet, they always give us a strong challenge, but what I can say is we are ready for the battle, we are ready to get maximum points.

“We don’t want to underrate them, we don’t want to give them space to play the ball, we will make it tight for them at the back, we all know all teams in the league are aiming their guns to beat Simba and that is why we must be ready even against Mtibwa.

“We know some of our players are tired, we have been travelling a lot for Caf matches but we know they are psychologically ready, they are prepared, we need the points because we want to move top of the table and the good thing is all our players are fit to play and as I speak to you, all of them are already in camp.”

Matola further admitted the technical bench led by coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa is facing a headache on team selection as all the players are fit and looking motivated ahead of the clash against the Sugar Millers.

“We don’t know how to plan the team because every player is available and fit to play,” Matola continued. “All the players are fit and they have trained together and they are in camp, so to be honest, we are having a tough time picking who starts from the squad.”

Simba are third on the 18-team table with 46 points, five fewer than leaders Yanga SC, but who have played four matches more.